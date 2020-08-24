An NFL Fan in NJ Has Her Yard Transformed into a Tailgate Lot

Pepsi is gearing up for a football season like none we've ever seen before. For the first time, games will be played in empty stadiums. Stadium parking lots will be closed, which means no tailgating. But what about "homegating"?

According to a press release, Pepsi says it "searched far and wide for a diehard football fan who was willing to completely transform their front yard, creating a fully decked out, stadium-parking-lot replica, or 'Homegate' experience."

The superfan that Pepsi found lives right here in New Jersey --- Piscataway, to be exact. Her name is Cindy (no last was name was used in the press release) and she is a huge New York Jets fan.

Cindy agreed to let Pepsi pave part of her yard with "parking lot asphalt." Next, Pepsi added an end zone painted in Jets green with the J-E-T-S logo on it. Then, a life-size team-branded jet, a stadium light tower, and a parking lot booth were added to the yard.



And that's not it. Pepsi also gave Cindy a 65-inch flat-screen TV, a new grill, a Pepsi fridge, tents and outdoor seating.

Finally, to top it all off, Cindy got a personal video message from New York Jets' Hall of Famer Curtis Martin.

Pepsi is giving other football fans chances to win their own "Tailgate in a Box" kits. Click here to find out more.