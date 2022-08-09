DJ Pauly D is coming back home to Jersey and there’s still time for you to get tickets to fist pump with him all night long!

Pauly D has been making his way around the country DJing at clubs year-round for years now, and he’s making his way back to New Jersey to end summer 2022 with a bang.

Usually, when he comes around he goes to Headliner which is in Neptune City down the shore or he’ll make a stop at Pool After Dark in Atlantic City.

This time though, he’s making his way out to the pool at Harrah’s Resort in Atlantic City, NJ, and tickets are available now.

Ever since Jersey Shore came out, Pauly D’s Djing career has skyrocketed, and not only in New Jersey.

For the past few years, he’s been traveling throughout the country playing at clubs in New York, New Jersey, Boston, Las Vegas and so much more.

He was just hanging out at Headliner Nightclub’s pool in Neptune, NJ a few weeks ago and the pictures that were circling the internet looked like a good time.

He’s finally coming home to New Jersey once again next month and it may be your last chance to hang by the Harrah’s pool and sneak in that last Atlantic City getaway trip before the fall.

The tickets that are available still online are still reasonably priced so this awesome concert experience won’t break the bank. Tickets are on sale now and are available still at Ticketmaster.com.

