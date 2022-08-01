The Jersey Shore: Family Vacation family is growing yet again.

Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino has announced on Instagram that his wife, Lauren, or "Laurens" as he calls her, is pregnant again. That's great news. They're such a cute family.

The post read, "We have an amazing announcement!! We're a growing family. Baby on the way. January 2023. God is good."

No word on the sex of the baby yet. Hopefully, they'll have a gender reveal soon.

Mike and Lauren's son Romeo is just over a year old. He was born in May of 2021. He looks exactly like his daddy, a mini Situation. Lol.

Romeo wore a little blue t-shirt (who's yelling, "t-shirt time" besides me?) in the family picture they used on Instagram to announce the baby news. It said, "Big Bro." He's so cute.

Lauren had an almost identical post to her husband's post on her Instagram. It read, "We're a growing family. Baby on the way. January 2023. God is good."

The Sorrentino's Jersey Shore: Family Vacation family immediately sent well-wishes and reposted the good news on their Instagram stories.

Jenni "JOWW" Farley commented on Mike's Instagram post, "Yassssssss."

DJ Pauly D commented, "So so so happy for you guys."

Lauren just launched her debut skincare line, "Skincare by Laurens." I'm sure she'll slow down a little bit when Baby #2 is born.

Lauren is one of 4 children and Mike is also one of 4 children, so they knew they always wanted to have a big family. Lauren is 37 years old.

I'll keep you posted.

