It's a baby girl for MTV Jersey Shore Family Vacation stars Mike (The Situation) and Lauren Sorrentino.

The happy news was announced on the couples' Instagram accounts. The Situation's caption was so cute saying, "We've got an amazing Situation!! We are beyond overjoyed to welcome our little girl into this world to join our growing family of 4."

Look how cute she is. Lauren looks amazing for just giving birth too. She's got makeup on already and her hair's done. I wasn't looking like that after having my kids. I guess if my pictures were going to be in People magazine like theirs are, I would have put on some makeup too.

The new baby's name is Mia Bella Elizabeth Sorrentino. She was born on Tuesday morning, January 24th at 8:22am weighing in at 5 pounds, 15 ounces and 18 inches long.

Did you notice how much she looks like Mike and Lauren's son, Romeo? Snooki, the Sorrentino's Jersey Shore Family Vacation co-star and bestie, commented on the birth announcement post, "Twins! So excited to meet her."

Speaking of Jersey Shore Family Vacation, it's Jerzday! Season 6 of the reality show kicks off tonight (January 26th) at 8pm (EST) on MTV. Angelina's back, but still no Ronnie or Sami. I don't expect Sami to come back, but wouldn't be shocked if Ronnie were to reappear at some point.

It's being called, "The biggest family vacation ever." I can't wait to watch. I've loved this bunch since the beginning. It's one of my guilty pleasure shows. They're headed to Las Vegas, then back to the East Coast...Atlantic City.

