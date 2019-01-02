Daryl Dragon, known as the "The Captain" of the popular duo Captain and Tennille, died today (January 2). Dragon's suffered renal failure at a hospice facility in Arizona, according to published reports.

The Captain and Tennille were best known for their hit songs from the 1970s including "Love Will Keep Us Together" and "Muskrat Love." The pair married in 1975, and starred in their own variety TV show in 1976.

The couple made headlines in 2014 when they announced their divorce after nearly 40 years of marriage. However, the pair remained close after their divorce. Tennille even moved back to Arizona to help care for him.

“He was a brilliant musician with many friends who loved him greatly. I was at my most creative in my life, when I was with him,” Tennille said in a statement.

Dragon got his nickname when he played the keyboard for The Beach Boys in the late 1960s. The Beach Boys lead singer Mike Love affectionately nicknamed Daryl "the captain" because he used to wear a captain's hat on stage.