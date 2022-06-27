Two of the most talented actresses in Hollywood are filming a movie right here in New Jersey!

Anne Hathaway (who you may not know is from New Jersey!) and Jessica Chastain were seen filming on location for their new movie 'Mother's Instinct' in Bergen County on Monday, according to NJ.com.

15th Annual AFI Awards - Cocktail Reception Getty Images loading...

You've seen them on the screen together before. They starred in Interstellar (2014), and they're starring in another upcoming movie called Armageddon Time, which also filmed in New Jersey last year.

"Interstellar" - European Premiere - Red Carpet Arrivals Getty Images loading...

They were already in New Jersey earlier this year in Union County filming the same movie, and the two of them were slaying their 1960's costumes!

Honestly, Anne looks like she was made for this decade.

Jessica is the best of both worlds in the snapshot!

What's 'Mother's Instinct' about?

This is a suspense thriller/drama set in the 1960's centering around two women, Alice and Celine, who are close friends until a tragic accident unravels into a web of paranoia and suspicion.

Where in NJ are they filming?

The most recent filming was on location in Ridgewood NJ at St. Elizabeth’s Episcopal Church. Last year, they were spotted in Bayonne, Teaneck, and Jersey City filming Armageddon Time.

When does the movie come out?

There's no release date yet, but it's predicted to come out late this year or early 2023.

I don't know about you, but I love a good period movie, so paired with the fact that Hathaway and Chastain are both PHENOMENAL actresses, I'm pretty excited about this one!

