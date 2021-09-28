Another 50K Winning Lottery Ticket in Hamilton Township, NJ

Exciting news. Check your tickets. There was another $50,000 winning lottery ticket sold in Hamilton Township (Mercer County), according to TAPinto Hamilton/Robbinsville.

I know it's not me, lol, but, if you played Powerball for last night's drawing (Monday, September 27th) and bought your ticket at the ShopRite, located at 1235 Route 33, near Texas Roadhouse, in Hamilton, it could be you.

The winning ticket matched 4 of the 5 white balls and the Powerball. The winning numbers are 21,22,39,44, and 60. The red Powerball number was 12.

Hamilton's been lucky lately. There was another $50,000 winning Powerball ticket on Wednesday, September 15th. That ticket was bought at the Exxon gas station at 1842 Whitehorse Mercerville Road.

Who's next? I wish it would be me. What would you do with $50,000? Hmmmm. Vacation? Pay bills? Diamonds? A car? Charity? Help your family?

You have to play in order to win. The next Powerball drawing is tomorrow (Wednesday, September 29th), with a pot of $570,000,000. Good luck.

Congratulations to the winner. It just may be a 'PST listener

