I was so sad to see the signs of yet another store closing its doors for good in the area, this time in the Princeton Shopping Center, on North Harrison Street. This is an all too familiar sight these days.

I stopped in to grab a bite to eat at The Bagel Nook the other day, and couldn't help but notice the big red signs in the windows of The Papery announcing that it was going out of business. Sigh. Another sign of these finanancially challenging times for small businesses. I was so disappointed, as I loved browsing in that fun little shop with unique stationary, party invitations, plates and napkins, wrapping paper, jewelry, picture frames, fun gifts, and so much more.

I did a quick online search and found on Timesnest that The Papery is a family-owned business with 4 locations in New Jersey. At this time, it appears that just the Princeton location is closing its doors for good. The original location opened 25 years ago in Shrewsbury. There are other locations in Sea Girt and Summit.

The retail space in Princeton was once occupied by local favorite, Jordans Stationary, which closed back in June of 2016. I loved that store too.

The Papery isn't the first store in that shopping center to come on hard times and close recently. Bon Appetit closed in the fall. The New York Sports Club and the One of a Kind Consignment shop closing months before that. Nothing has reopened in any of those spaces.

If you want to grab some great deals at The Papery, the signs in the store's windows say that everything is 50% off, excluding custom orders.

.