Good news. The Dunkin' you visit every morning for your coffee and donut fix has reopened after going through renovations. Phew. Your morning routine can get back to normal, finally.

Dunkin' on Pennington Road in Ewing has reopened after undergoing renovations

I'm talking about the Dunkin' on Pennington Road, in the Lukoil gas station, on Pennington Road in Ewing Township. It's been closed for several weeks as crews worked to give it a new, refreshed look.

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There's now iced coffee on tap for your convenience. It's roomier, with tables for you to meet friends, pop open your laptop and get some work done (there's free Wi-Fi), or leisurely enjoy your coffee and breakfast.

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Dunkin' is rolling out a new efficient "Next Gen" design for its stores

Dunkin' shops across New Jersey have been slowly renovating since the introduction of the "Next Gen" store model that Dunkin introduced a few years ago, back in 2018. The goal is to enhance your experience by improving speed, convenience, and customer service, so you can be on your way to work, school, or wherever you're headed, efficiently. Over 4,000 Dunkin' stores have been converted to the new design or built from the ground up.

Dunkin' on Pennington Road opens at 4 AM for your convenience

Dunkin' at 2085 Pennington Road (in Lukoil) is open 7 days a week from 4 AM - 10 PM. Stop by and check out the great new changes. There's a drive-thru for your convenience, as well as On-The-Go Mobile ordering.