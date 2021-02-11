The demand for the COVID-19 vaccine is still far exceeding the supply. While it's hard to to even schedule an appointment, things may be getting just a bit easier.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

NJ.com reports that according to Governor Murphy, you'll be able to start scheduling an appointment for the vaccine today at both CVS and Rite-Aid.

CVS will have approximately 19,900 doses and Rite-Aid will receive 7,500 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. You can schedule an appointment with CVS and with Rite-Aid through the state's website. For CVS, you can also call 800-746-7287 if you don't have access to a computer. .

There is still no word on which CVS and Rite Aid locations will be distributing the vaccine. CVS originally said the vaccine would become available in 27 NJ stores, including Brigantine and Voorhees here in South Jersey as reported by NJ.com. Walgreens will also become a site for mass distributions once the vaccine becomes fully available.

My wife has been trying to get my 85-year-old Uncle, who lives in Ocean County, an appointment for the past month. She was finally able to get him one at CentraState Hospital in Freehold. My wife and I were both fortunate to secure appointments at the Atlantic City Convention Center for later this month.

Sources: nj.com1, nj.com2