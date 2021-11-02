CDC Advisers Recommend COVID-19 Vaccine for Kids; Final Approval Likely Hours Away
An influential U.S. advisory panel is recommending that all children ages 5 to 11 should get Pfizer’s pediatric COVID-19 vaccine. If the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention agrees with Tuesday's vote, the U.S. will embark on a major expansion of vaccinations.
Pediatricians are getting ready to put kid-size doses into little arms as soon as they get the final OK. This could happen as early as Wednesday.
Pfizer already has begun shipping millions of doses to states, doctors’ offices, and pharmacies. The special kid shots contain just a third of the dose given to teens and adults.
This is a developing story.
