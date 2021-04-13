Returning Stockton and Rowan Students Won’t Have To Be Vaccinated This Fall

Most schools are hoping for some kind of normalcy when it comes to the 2021/22 school year. This year has been filled with challenges and obstacles thanks to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

While some schools are divided about vaccines, more and more colleges are making it mandatory for students to be fully vaccinated before the start of the new school year.

Two South Jersey universities have made their decision concerning the vaccine. According to the Press of Atlantic City, Rowan University and Stockton University will not require students to get the shot.

It will be up to each individual student whether he or she gets the vaccine. Both schools will provide educational resources concerning COVID and the option and opportunities to get vaccinated. This could all change if the state will require students to get vaccinated before the start of the 2021/22 school year.

More schools will be faced with the vaccine question as we get closer to the new school year. Atlantic Cape Community College will make its decision in the next week.

Get our free mobile app

One college in New Jersey will require students to fully vaccinated before arriving on campus this fall is Rutgers University. Students can request an exemption for medical or religious purposes.

source:preesofatlanticcity.com rutgers.edu

KEEP READING: Here are the most popular baby names in every state Using March 2019 data from the Social Security Administration Stacker compiled a list of the most popular names in each of the 50 states and Washington D.C., according to their 2018 SSA rankings. The top five boy names and top five girl names are listed for each state, as well as the number of babies born in 2018 with that name. Historically common names like Michael only made the top five in three states, while the less common name Harper ranks in the top five for 22 states.

Curious what names are trending in your home state? Keep reading to see if your name made the top five -- or to find inspiration for naming your baby.

LOOK: The Most Famous Actor Born Every Year