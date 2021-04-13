Returning Stockton and Rowan Students Won’t Have To Be Vaccinated This Fall
Most schools are hoping for some kind of normalcy when it comes to the 2021/22 school year. This year has been filled with challenges and obstacles thanks to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
While some schools are divided about vaccines, more and more colleges are making it mandatory for students to be fully vaccinated before the start of the new school year.
Two South Jersey universities have made their decision concerning the vaccine. According to the Press of Atlantic City, Rowan University and Stockton University will not require students to get the shot.
It will be up to each individual student whether he or she gets the vaccine. Both schools will provide educational resources concerning COVID and the option and opportunities to get vaccinated. This could all change if the state will require students to get vaccinated before the start of the 2021/22 school year.
More schools will be faced with the vaccine question as we get closer to the new school year. Atlantic Cape Community College will make its decision in the next week.
One college in New Jersey will require students to fully vaccinated before arriving on campus this fall is Rutgers University. Students can request an exemption for medical or religious purposes.
source:preesofatlanticcity.com rutgers.edu
