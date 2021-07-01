Welcome to PopCrush's Daily Break! Here's a breakdown of today's hottest pop culture and lifestyle stories as heard on PopCrush Nights, airing across the country. Find out about The Weeknd's new HBO drama, Demi Lovato's new talk show, and more, below.

Ariana Grande Giving Away $2 Million Worth of Free Therapy

Ariana Grande has partnered with Better Help, an online portal that provides direct mental health support, to give away $2 million worth of therapy to fans who cannot afford it. The pop star stated in an Instagram post that she "really wanted to do this anyway in hopes of inspiring you to dip a toe in, to feel okay asking for help, and to hopefully rid your minds of any sort of self judgment in doing so!" (via Billboard)

Bill Cosby Set Free as Convictions Thrown Out

Bill Cosby's convictions have been overturned, making Cosby a free man after serving two of his 10-year sentence. The Pennsylvania Supreme Court ruled that the conviction could not stand due to the five additional accusers prosecutors brought onto the stand. They also stated that Cosby should not have been criminally prosecuted based on a prior agreement with the former DA. (via TMZ)

Two-Thirds of Americans Are Ready for Four Day Work Weeks

Wouldn't it be nice to have a permanent three-day weekend? In a survey taken of 13,000 Americans, 66 percent said they would prefer to work four days a week, ten hours per day, instead of the traditional five-day work week. However, 23 percent reported they would rather work an eight hour shift five days a week. (via YouGovAmerica)

Gas Running Low for Upcoming Holiday Weekend



As the Fourth of July weekend approaches, travelers should be prepared for the highest gas prices seen in seven years — and some gas stations might have no gas at all! The average price per gallon right now in the U.S. is $3.10, which is a 42 percent increase from last year. AAA reports that 43.6 million Americans will be traveling by car this Fourth of July weekend, the most travelers seen this year so far. (via CNN)

The Weeknd to Write, Produce and Star in HBO Drama The Idol

The Weeknd is set to write, produce and star in upcoming HBO drama The Idol. The show, created alongside Euphoria showrunner Sam Levinson, will follow "a female pop singer [who] starts a romance with an enigmatic L.A. club owner who is the leader of a secret cult," according to a press release from HBO. (via People)

Demi Lovato Talk Show Heading to Roku

Demi Lovato is getting their very own Roku talk show! The Demi Lovato Show will cover "today's edgiest social topics in frank and honest discussions," according to a press release. The show premieres July 30. (via People)

Jamie Spears Fires Back on Claims He Took His Daughter's Freedom

Jamie Spears is speaking out against accusations that he took Britney Spears' freedom and right to get married away. Jamie filed documents alleging he had no involvement in Britney's conservatorship and that he has not spoken to her in years. In his docs, Jamie put all the blame on Jodi Montgomery, the pop icon's current conservator. (via TMZ)

Madonna States She Did It First, After Lil Nas X's Onstage Kiss

Madonna posted a side-by-side photo of Lil Nas X kissing one of his dancers at the BET Awards next to a screenshot of her 2003 MTV VMAs smooch with Brittney Spears and Christina Aguilera. Her caption? "#diditfirst!" After people accused Madonna of being shady, Lil Nas X responded on Twitter, writing, "me and madonna are friends. it's a joke." (via Just Jared)

Watch Camila Cabello's Cinderella Trailer



Camilla Cabello is officially the new Cinderella! A new music-driven telling of the classic fairy tale will star the singer alongside Nicholas Galitzine, Billy Porter, Idina Menzel, Minnie Driver and Pierce Brosnan. Watch the first teaser, below: