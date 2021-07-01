Tonight’s Fireworks at Rider University Postponed

Lawrence Township's 4th of July fireworks, that were supposed to be held at Rider University tonight, have been postponed, according to township officials.

With the forecasted severe weather, the celebration with live music, food, fun & fireworks will now be held tomorrow night (Friday, July 2nd), on the Rider University campus.

The fun will kick off at 7pm with music by the Southside Wanderers Band. There will be food trucks, red, white & blue glowsticks for sale to support the fireworks fund, a meet and greet with Trenton Thunders players from 7:30pm - 8:30pm, and more. Cross your fingers for better weather. Bring your family, friends, a blanket or chairs.

Hamilton Township's July 4th concert and fireworks are also tomorrow night (Friday, July 2nd) at Veterans Park from 6pm - 10pm. Click here for those details.

There will be an All American Family BBQ, pre-game Happy Hour, and post-game fireworks this weekend at Arm & Hammer Park in Trenton, home of Trenton Thunder Baseball. They're taking on the Lehigh Valley IronPigs. Click here to get the scoop.

Philadelphia Phillies star, Didi Gregorious, has been rehabbing there the last two nights, making for some excited fans. Maybe he'll stick around for the weekend, so you can catch a glimpse and see him play close to home.

Shady Brook Farm in Yardley, PA, is hosting their unWINEd with fireworks this Saturday night (July 3rd). Click here for those details.

After the washout of a Memorial Day weekend that we had, I'm looking forward to a nice 4th of July weekend, so it better clear up fast. I've got plans all weekend. Lol.

KEEP LOOKING: See What 50 of America's Most 'Pupular' Dog Breeds Look Like as Puppies