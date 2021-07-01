NJ shuts down Great Adventure’s El Toro coaster after derailment

New Jersey state ride safety inspectors have shut down the El Toro roller coaster at Six Flags Great Adventure. The action comes after what the state says was a "partial derailment" of the wooden coaster.

A Six Flags spokeswoman disputes that, telling New Jersey 101.5 the train remained on the track, and "the train's safety systems worked as designed."

Video posted to YouTube showed the train stopped before the end of the ride, and what appears to be work crews walking back and forth looking at the train cars. There were no reports of any injuries.

A spokeswoman for the Department of Community Affairs, which handles ride inspections, said the ride will not reopen until the state is provided with "a report by the ride manufacturer indicating what caused the derailment as well as how to mitigate the issue."

"Inspectors in DCA’s Carnival-Amusement Ride Safety Unit have not yet determined what caused the El Toro derailment," spokeswoman Lisa Ryan told New Jersey 101.5 on Thursday morning. "DCA has red tagged the ride, which means the ride is prohibited from operating, and put the ride under engineering review."

When El Toro opened in 2006, it was billed as the world's fastest and tallest wooden roller coaster. Reaching a top speed of 70 miles per hour, the Six Flags website describes "a series of insane hills designed to give you maximum airtime."

The state is also still investigating a mishap on the log flume ride that sent two riders to the hospital with minor injuries. A cause of that accident has not been revealed.

Most Expensive House For Sale in Atlantic County Located on Bayshore in Margate, the 8,200+ square foot home is listed at $7.9 million. The home has seven bedrooms, eight baths, and 324 feet of total bay frontage. Outside, it has 2,500 square feet of deck space, a pool, and four boat slips. Property taxes for the home were $49,920 last year.

These NJ towns have the highest rates of sexually transmitted diseases Looking at data compiled by the Department of Health in 2019, the most recent year for which reports are available, we determined the rate of STDs for 1,000 people in every municipality. The data combines reports of chlamydia, gonorrhea and syphilis. For a different look, you can check out this article for a list of New Jersey towns that saw the highest increase in STD/STI cases in recent years.