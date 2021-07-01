Why Should You Watch the Euro Cup? For the Hotties of Course

My husband is obsessed with soccer. He played as a kid, he watches professional soccer on tv. Whenever there is a tournament on tv like the Euro Cup, he is watching it nonstop.





So, instead of me being able to watch Friends or Reba or any other show, I am stuck watching soccer. I don't feel that soccer is the most exciting sport to watch, especially on tv.





If I am stuck watching this sport, I need something to keep me engaged, like some hotties. To me, soccer players have a certain body type that is extremely attractive and the European men that are playing in this Euro Cup have some sexy faces too.





So if you're stuck watching the Euro Cup with someone and wanna look out for some hotties, I've highlighted the best ones for you.