We can all agree that Costco is like Disney World for adults, right?

There’s just something about buying in bulk that makes shopping feel so satisfying.

Over the past few years, Costco has taken the world by storm and completely dominated the shopping game with new stores popping up everywhere.

The best part about this store is that you can buy virtually anything at a great price.

Big-Box Retailer Costco To Announce First Quarter Earnings Getty Images loading...

From food and paper towels to kitchen appliances and TVs, you’re almost guaranteed to get the best bang for your buck every time you step into the store.

If you have a big family and need to get as much as yoou can supplies or food-wise at the lowest cost, Costco will seriously be your best friend.

The average shopper spends at least 37 minutes inside the store during each visit and for good reason.

You can actually get lost inside that store going through each aisle that's full of things you probably don't need.

If you’re a frequent Costco shopper, you may have noticed something strange about the item tags as you’re browsing.

What Does the Asterisk on Costco Price Tags Mean?

U.S. Consumer Prices Rise To Highest 12-Month Rate Since 2008 Getty Images loading...

Have you ever walked through Costco and noticed an asterisk (*) on a price tag?

I spotted this during my last Costco trip and couldn’t help but wonder what it meant.

After doing some research, I found out it turns out to be something important to know!

According to All Recipes, there’s a specific reason behind this subtle mark on Costco tags.

If you see an asterisk (*) on a tag in the store, it means that the item is on its way out, either because Costco has decided to stop carrying it, or the manufacturer has discontinued it.

These are the items you’ll want to stock up on while you can because once they’re gone, you don’t know if or when they’ll be back!

If you're a big Costco fan like me, you for sure want to know this hack for your next shopping trip!

