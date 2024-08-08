If you're a Costco member, you may not be thrilled with a major change on the horizon at the warehouse giant.

USA Today is reporting that the way you enter the store is about to change and could slow down your shopping experience a little bit if other shoppers in front of you are not prepared.

Soon, electronic card readers/scanners are going to be installed in all Costco stores. They'll be right at the entrance.

When you enter, you won't be able to start your shopping until you scan your membership card. This goes for physical cards or your digital membership card.

The card you scan is going to have to match you, obviously. You can't come in with your sister's card.

Invited guests will have to be with you, the valid Costco member, in order to enter the store.

You won't be able to get away with an inactive or expired membership anymore. There will be Costco employees stationed at the entrance ready to renew your membership before you can go any further.

Also, if your membership card doesn't have a photo on it, you may be asked to show another valid photo ID.

Costco says membership money is a major way the store is able to keep the prices low for members, so it started cracking down on membership card sharing last year.

They've also gotten more strict about asking for photo id at the self-checkout.

This move comes on the heels of another big change. On September 1st, membership prices are going up.

