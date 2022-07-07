At $8.5M, You’ll Feel Like Royalty in The Most Expensive House in Princeton NJ

If you have a love for grandeur living in mansions fit for royalty and you have $9 million to spend, then you'll love this place.

Welcome to 20 Leonard Ct. Listed at a hefty $8,500,000, this is the most expensive home in Princeton NJ listed on Zillow (as of July 2022).

The listing boasts an expansive 11,894 sqft on 5.28 acres of land, 6 bedrooms, 11 bathrooms

Extravagance is the key word in describing this stony, palatial mansion.

"A sprawling and sophisticated French Provincial style manor home, 20 Leonard Court delivers on the promise of a lifestyle that is at once exceptional, gracious and steeped in luxury," the listing reads.

Inside you'll find old-world inspiration with modern-day comforts and luxuries. There's an elevator for its 3 stories, high ceilings, a wine cellar, movie theater, in-ground pool, tennis court, grand curved staircase, a five-car garage....and chandeliers! Oh, the chandeliers!

There are no understatements here. If you have wealth, this home will show it off with a flourish.

"Two libraries provide ample work-from-home space, while a conservatory/music room with veranda offers yet another entertaining space that allows the festivities to spill outdoors where bluestone patios meet an in-ground pool surrounded by manicured grounds."

I feel like this house would be perfect for shooting a music video for Taylor Swift's "Love Story". Let's step inside this house fit for royalty! (And count all the chandeliers!)

You'll Feel Like Royalty in Princeton NJ's Most Expensive Home Alexa, play Sia - "Chandelier"

Check out the whole Zillow listing HERE

I would definitely make a few changes in the decor, but what do you think? Share your thoughts!

