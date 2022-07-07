At $8.5M, You’ll Feel Like Royalty in The Most Expensive House in Princeton NJ
If you have a love for grandeur living in mansions fit for royalty and you have $9 million to spend, then you'll love this place.
Welcome to 20 Leonard Ct. Listed at a hefty $8,500,000, this is the most expensive home in Princeton NJ listed on Zillow (as of July 2022).
The listing boasts an expansive 11,894 sqft on 5.28 acres of land, 6 bedrooms, 11 bathrooms
Extravagance is the key word in describing this stony, palatial mansion.
"A sprawling and sophisticated French Provincial style manor home, 20 Leonard Court delivers on the promise of a lifestyle that is at once exceptional, gracious and steeped in luxury," the listing reads.
Inside you'll find old-world inspiration with modern-day comforts and luxuries. There's an elevator for its 3 stories, high ceilings, a wine cellar, movie theater, in-ground pool, tennis court, grand curved staircase, a five-car garage....and chandeliers! Oh, the chandeliers!
There are no understatements here. If you have wealth, this home will show it off with a flourish.
"Two libraries provide ample work-from-home space, while a conservatory/music room with veranda offers yet another entertaining space that allows the festivities to spill outdoors where bluestone patios meet an in-ground pool surrounded by manicured grounds."
I feel like this house would be perfect for shooting a music video for Taylor Swift's "Love Story". Let's step inside this house fit for royalty! (And count all the chandeliers!)
You'll Feel Like Royalty in Princeton NJ's Most Expensive Home
I would definitely make a few changes in the decor, but what do you think? Share your thoughts!