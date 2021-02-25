At Least Three Injured After Car Crashes Into Cherry Hill Target
At least three people were injured after a vehicle crashed into the Target on Route 38 in Cherry Hill around 10 am Thursday, 6 ABC reports.
Footage from NBC10’s Chopper 10 showed that the car crashed completely through the store.
NBC10 reports that the Hyundai sedan struck a “glass section of the storefront — into a section of shelves where to-go orders are kept.”
Ambulances were called to the scene. The driver and a Target employee were among those hurt, but everyone is expected to be OK, police told Philadelphia’s NBC 10.
As locals know the Target store is set ways off the highway (NJ Route 38) so it's not believed that a traffic accident caused the incident.
In fact, officials believe the driver, who was likely a customer, suffered some sort of medical emergency that may have caused the incident.
An investigation into the incident is underway.
This is a developing story. We'll have more details as they're made available.
