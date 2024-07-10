Wow. This is unexpected news.

It was just announced this afternoon (Wednesday, July 10) that the long-running, annual Atlantic City Airshow has been canceled for 2024.

This event was supposed to take place August 13th and 14th. Each year it draws thousands of people, eager to catch a glimpse of all of the stunt planes.

The Greater Atlantic City Chamber in association with Visit Atlantic City and the South Jersey Transportation Society have released a statement as to why the show won't go on as usual this year.

"We regret to announce the cancellation of the 2024 Visit Atlantic City Airshow due to a major act withdrawing from the Airshow. This decision was not made lightly, and we understand the disappointment it may cause. We extend our heartfelt thanks and gratitude to all who have supported this event over the past number of years."

There's no word on which of the acts withdrew.

Acts that have participated in past airshows include the U.S.A.F. Thunderbirds, U.S. Army Golden Knights, Royal Airforce Red Arrows, and more.

The theme for 2024 was "A Salute to Those Who Serve."

NBC 10 Philadelphia is reporting it costs about $300,000 to put on the show. The South Jersey Transportation Authority gave hundreds of thousands of dollars to save the show this year. This could be a sign of future trouble.

The show could be seen from the beaches of Atlantic City and many of the surrounding shore towns.

My family enjoyed seeing some of it while sitting on the beach in nearby Ocean City.

Hopefully, this isn't the beginning of the end of the Atlantic City Airshow, which has been a popular event for decades.

