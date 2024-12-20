For the second year in a row, there will be no Atlantic City Airshow. according to NBC10 Philadelphia.

Sigh.

The Greater Atlantic City Chamber made the disappointing announcement on Thursday (December 19, 2024).

The statement said that the Airshow is taking a "strategic pause" for 2025.

This time will be used to take a deep dive into event, looking into everything from community engagement, costs, logistics, to plans for the future.

The goal is to come back with a new Airshow in 2026.

A spokesperson made sure the public knows that the Airshow is an important part of the community and a beloved tradition in Atlantic City.

Get our free mobile app

The Airshow has been a staple in Atlantic City for 20 years, attracting hundreds of thousands of people every year.

It’s known as New Jersey’s largest free event, drawing in tourists and locals, helping the area’s tourism economy.

Lately, though, there have been many challenges because of rising costs and other economic factors.

Officials are committed to bringing the legendary Airshow back while finding new ways to make it work with the changing economy.

This isn’t the first time the Airshow has had setbacks.

The 2024 Airshow was also canceled in July after a major performer dropped out.

The South Jersey Transportation Authority tried to save the show with a large funding boost, but, it wasn’t enough to pull it off.

Mayor Marty Small said it costs around $300,000 to put on the Airshow, and although it brings in more than 500,000 spectators and feeds $50 million into the local economy, organizers are pausing to reassess the plan for the future.

If I hear anything else about hopes for a 2026 airshow, I'll let you know.

Fun Things to Do in Atlantic City if You Don't Like to Gamble