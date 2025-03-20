It's back.

Three months after the Atlantic City Airshow was canceled for 2025, Visit Atlantic City has announced that it will indeed take to the skies once again.

Atlantic City Airshow was on a "strategic pause"

Back in mid-December 2024, a statement said the long-running show would be taking a "strategic pause."

Organizers said they were going to do a "deep dive" into the event looking at every aspect of it, including cost, and hopefully come up with a plan for future shows.

Organizers hoped it would return in summer 2026

The goal was to have a new and improved show by summer 2026.

Wow. I didn't see this coming.

Visit Atlantic City says there will be an airshow this summer down the shore after all.

As expected, it's been reimagined.

It's being called the Visit Atlantic City Soar & Shore Festival (I love the name).

There's a new partner involved...Herb Gillen Airshows.

Make sure to save the dates.

A reimagined airshow will take place in July 2025

It will take place over two days, Tuesday, July 15, and Wednesday, July 16.

Gary Musich, President and CEO of Visit Atlantic City, said in a statement, "The airshow has always been an incredibly popular event in Atlantic City, and we are excited to be able to partner with Herb Gillan Airshows to bring back this experience for our locals and visitors alike."

Herb Gillen promises, "incredible jaw-dropping, heart-pounding excitement that only an airshow can deliver."

Gillen continued, "From families to devout aviation enthusiasts, this show will have something for everyone."

For more information, click here.

