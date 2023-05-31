A hotel in Atlantic City that's already home to arcades and go-karting has just added three more fun activities!



How'd ya like to take the fam or your friends roller skating with shiny mirror balls overhead?

How about zipping around in super cool, state of the art bumper cars?

Maybe, you'd like to challenge your besties to a round of the brightest, bubbliest-looking mini-golf course in Atlantic City complete with a very recognizable 80s video game icon!

All of the above are part of a new section of Lucky Snake Arcade inside Showboat Hotel called The Carousel Room.

Lucky Snake writes on Facebook their new space is 'An exhilarating array of childhood memory-sparking fun. Roller skating as it should be under gleaming disco balls, bumper cars have everyone buzzing with energy, and a classic game inspired mini-golf that has a certain romance of nostalgia to it. Come check us out!'

Talk about summer fun and all under ONE roof!

Lucky Snake Arcade is located inside Showboat Hotel at 801 Boardwalk , Atlantic City, NJ.

