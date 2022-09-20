If you want to feel a total nostalgia rush, you must check out this museum arcade in Asbury Park, New Jersey. Tourists and locals have come from the garden state and from all across the country to check out this one-of-a-kind museum you’ll only find in New Jersey.

I feel like as time goes on and technology becomes more and more advanced, kids will eventually lose that joy of walking into an arcade and playing games on the boardwalk.

It’s honestly really sad that you see more and more arcades closing down and the childhood experience of playing games like skeeball and winning a stuffed animal out of a claw machine will be just a nostalgic memory.

This arcade museum is doing everything in its power to ensure that kids will be able to experience the feeling of playing inside a boardwalk arcade. This place is decked out with all of the classic games that you played with your parents and that your parents even played as kids.

According to jerseybest.com, Silverball Retro Arcade opened back in 2009 and since opening, the museum is packed with over 600 classic arcade games that you can play all day long.

This shop brings in such a diverse crowd and proves that no matter what age you are, you can’t resist going to an arcade and playing a few games.

A lot of celebrities have been spotted in this exact arcade/museum too! Bruce Springsteen, Danny DeVito, and Gaten Matarazzo have walked through the doors of Siilverball Retro Arcade to walk around and play some games, according to jerseysbest.com.

If you want to try head out and see this iconically nostalgic arcade, Silverball Retro Arcade is located at 1000 Ocean Ave N, Asbury Park, New Jersey, 07712.

