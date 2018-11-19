Get your family and friends together to experience something more than a tree lighting this holiday season, and go to "Christmas Live!" At Graceway Bible Church in Hamilton, New Jersey.

The event site describes it as a "free guided walking tour" that "is more than a live nativity." I have been a few years ago, and I was really impressed with the production of it. It truly was more than just a live nativity since they have activities like crafts for kids, they have a place to take photos with your family and friends, and they even serve cookies and hot chocolate.

The experience of "Christmas Live!" is fun and festive from the beginning because you'll start with taking a "Christmas Trolley." During the short ride, you can sing carols, listen to music, and see the neighboring houses decorated with lights. Then the main tour is amazing because of the sets they built for each scene, the commitment of the actors, and the fact that you'll get to see real animals at "Christmas Live!" You can see in the video below that they have horses, lambs, and camels on premises.

For more information and to reserve a free ticket/tour time (walk-ins are also welcome) go here