If you love Halloween and you've always wanted to work at Six Flags Great Adventure's Fright Fest, here is your chance to audition.

Six Flags Great Adventure in Jackson New Jersey just announced that they will be hold auditions for Fright Fest ghouls and hiring other staff for Fright Fest on the spot TOMORROW (August 26th) from 5pm- 8pm.

Their website also says there will also be auditions August 28th, so I would reach out to them if you have any questions about the auditions. Applications and further answers to questions can most likely be found here.

True story, I've always wanted to be an actress or a singer. I have always loved performing on a stage and being apart of a show. I used to stand in my room and hold a trophy from recreational sports I was involved in and practice my Oscar speech in the mirror.

I know many people in the entertainment industry, dancers, actors, singers and I love supporting them whenever I can. I think I had a few friends who worked at Six Flags in the past during Fright Fest, but I didn't want to distract them, so I tried to stay away.

Maybe I'll audition for Fright Fest, it might help me work on my goal. I still have some time to achieve my goal of being an award winning actress, but for now, being a member of Chris and the Crew and hosting the Midday show is pretty sweet.

