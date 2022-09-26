It's an annual event that we love to attend every fall here in Ocean County. Over the years millions have gone to Six Flags Great Adventure in Jackson to be spooked. Fright Fest has become an annual fall event and it's fun for the whole family.

Get our free mobile app

There is something for everyone at Fright Fest. There is the autumn decor, rides, food, and special Halloween attractions. One of the most popular Halloween attractions is simply the "ghouls". The fantastic cast of characters comes out each night during Fright Frest to have fun and spook your family. I hear for many the "clowns" are the scariest, but there are some zombies that are also pretty spooky. The costumes and make-up are amazing at Fright Fest and the "ghouls" make for a very cool Halloween selfie.

This year Fright Fest has added cool features like the "Six Flags Kids Boo Fest" a perfect place for the little ones to enjoy some great Halloween fun. Kids Boo Fest runs Saturday and Sunday Now Through October 30th.

Also this year there will be a fabulous Octoberfest at Six Flags Great Adventure. Enjoy a new delicious Octoberfest menu. The Octoberfest runs on select dates now through October 30th. Enjoy a special menu and beer and lager menu during Six Flags Octoberfest.

So this year enjoy Fright Fest, Kid's Boo Fest, and Octoberfest at Six Flags Great Adventure in Jackson, NJ. Take a look at my photo gallery for an "inside" look at this year's Fright Fest when I visited during their special media event and as always April and I enjoyed every minute. Have fun and don't be afraid of the dark at the park! OK maybe a little lol