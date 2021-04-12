Ava Max Reveals She’s Working on a Secret Project – EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW

Ava Max, pop icon and singer of Kings & Queens, sat down with Kayla Thomas from PopCrush on PST to talk about her recent album Heaven & Hell.

Ava Max was still putting the finishing touches on her album when the pandemic hit the world in early 2020. She tells PST that spent the next few months in quarantine teaching herself to cook and getting caught up on all of the tv shows that she was too busy to watch while touring. In September 2020, the singer released her first debut album Heaven & Hell. With over 100 songs in the running, only 16 made the cut. When asked how she chose those specific songs, she says, “You kind of know when you hear the songs. [. . .] I wanted each song to have a great message but also be a song that you can dance to. It had to have both components.”

Speaking of songs with great messages, Ava Max revealed to Kayla that one of her favorite lyrics from the album is “No damsel in distress, don’t need to save me” from Kings & Queens. She explains, “I always feel like that with anyone [. . .], especially with guys. I’m no damsel in distress, I can be independent, I can do things on my own.” She also revealed that one of her favorite songs, her so-called “life anthem” is Survivor by Destiny’s Child. Ava even admitted that she listens to this song every week, if not every other day. She says, “If I don’t want to work out, if I don’t want to do something I have to do, I put that on.”

As a huge Britney Spears fan, Ava Max confessed that if she was put in the same situation in interviews as Britney was, she would have handled things much differently. She says, “I’d just walk out. If someone said, like, something crazy insane, I’d just walk out. [. . .] She endured a lot of craziness.”

Ava Max excitedly shared with Kayla that she is coming out with a new single soon guaranteed to be inspirational and motivational. She also revealed that she has a new secret project that she is working on for this summer!