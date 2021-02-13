‘Bachelor’ Host Chris Harrison Stepping Aside “Temporarily,” Amid Racist Controversy

Chris Harrison, the longtime host of the popular reality show, 'The Bachelor,' announced Saturday that he's stepping aside from the show for a "period of time."

It's not clear how long he'll step away from the show, but he will not appear on the 'After the Rose Special,' he announced Saturday afternoon.

"This historic season of The Bachelor should not be marred or overshadowed by my mistakes or diminished by my actions," the longtime host and producer of the ABC reality franchise said in an Instagram post on Saturday. "To that end, I have consulted with Warner Bros. and ABC and will be stepping aside for a period of time and will not join for the After the Final Rose special."

We have Harrison's full statement (from Instagram) posted below. Keep scrolling.

The news comes just days a controversial interview with Rachel Lindsay, a former star of 'The Bachelorette,' on Extra. Lindsay was the franchise's first Black Bachelorette.

Lindsay asked Harrison to weigh in on the allegations of racism surrounding Rachel Kirkconnell, a frontrunner on the current season of the show. Harrison refused to down Rachael's racially insensitive behavior.

A resurfaced photo of the Kirkconnell attending an "Old South" plantation-themed college party in 2018 made headlines this week.

Harrison's response in the interview has been met with criticism since Tuesday.

"Well, Rachel, is it a good look in 2018, or is it not a good look in 2021? Because there’s a big difference," Harrison said. "Where is this lens we’re holding up and was this lens available, and were we all looking through it in 2018?"

Kirkconnell's season of the show is still weeks away from the finale airing. Matt James is the lead on the show.

Neither ABC nor Warner Brothers have commented on Harrison's decision as of 3 pm on Saturday.

