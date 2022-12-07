Hamilton, NJ Woman Competing on Jeopardy! Wednesday

How exciting. I love seeing local people doing awesome things on TV.

I just got word that a Hamilton Square (Mercer County) resident is going to be on Jeopardy tonight (Wednesday, December 7th).

Her name is Tammy Groner and she's a total trivia buff. Fingers crossed it pays off for her and she wins some money.

Groner posted on Facebook that she's been keeping this secret but can finally reveal that she's making one of her dreams come true, to be on the show.

The post read. "I'm so excited to finally share this news. Anyone who has known me longer than 10 minutes knows about my love of trivia and my obsession with Jeopardy! Well, tune in next Wednesday, December 7 and watch me live my dream on the Alex Trebek Stage!"

Jeopardy was always on in our house when I was growing up. My parents would watch it every weeknight and try to answer as many questions as they could. I would play sometimes too. I didn't too bad on the entertainment questions. Lol.

An Ocean City, NJ man, Cris Pannullo, was just on the game show (he was defeated on Tuesday) and his long winning streak earned him the rank of 5th most consecutive wins in Jeopardy! history, according to the Inquirer. Impressive. He won $749,268 before taxes.

You haven't seen the last of him though. Pannullo will be back on next year for the show's Tournament of Champions.

Make sure to tune in or set your DVR to see how Hamilton's Tammy Groner does.

Good luck, Tammy. I'm rooting for you.

