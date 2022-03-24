South Jersey Man Competing on New Season of The Bachelorette

There's a local guy to root for on the upcoming season of ABC-TV's The Bachelorette, and let me tell you, he's a cutie.

People reported that the new cast was just announced and Wildwood Video Archive said Tyler Norris, a Wildwood Catholic graduate from Rio Grande, NJ, will be one of the 35 single guys trying to find love on TV.

Wait a minute...35 guys competing for The Bachelorette? That's not how they normally do it. Let me explain. I found out there's a bit of a twist this season. There will be not one but two Bachelorettes. Whoa. That's a first.

If you're a fan of The Bachelor you know who the new Bachelorettes are. Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia from Clayton Echard's season will both be taking the lead after being eliminated during the season finale. Clayton decided to go with Susie Evans, who had left the show after finding out Clayton got busy with both Gabby and Rachel...awkward.

The People article says they're going to start filming the new season very soon at The Bachelor Mansion in California.

There's obviously going to be some changes to the show now that there's going to be two Bachelorettes. Hmmm. I wonder how this is going to work. The producers say they're keeping it friendly and not pinning the ladies against each other. Phew...that would be awful because they've become close since their Bachelor experience.

Hopefully one of the girls likes Tyler, our Jersey guy. I think I may have to watch to see what happens.

The new season of The Bachelorette kicks off on Monday, July 11th.

