Bad Bunny Announces Tour; Everything You Need to Know for Philadelphia Concert

He's like the biggest music superstar on the planet right now, and soon he'll come to Philadelphia for what is sure to be one of 2024's hottest concerts.

Bad Bunny Comes to Philly's Wells Fargo Center

Bad Bunny JUST announced his 2024 World Tour, the Most Wanted Tour, and he announced it'll hit Philadelphia in April 2024.

The Most Wanted Tour will hit Philadelphia's Wells Fargo Center on Friday, April 19, 2024, with a show scheduled to start at 8:00 pm that evening. Click here to learn more.

Ticket Info for Bad Bunny's 2024 Concert in Philadelphia

We can already tell you that tickets to see Bad Bunny's 2024 concert in Philadelphia will be REALLY popular.

As a result, they're doing a registered fan onsale for tickets, but you better hurry.

DETAILS: Verified Fan Tickets for Bad Bunny in Philly

If you want tickets to see Bad Bunny in Philadelphia, you need to register on Ticketmaster.com ahead of the show. In fact, the show was just announced, but you need to register this weekend.

Registrations are accepted through Sunday, October 22 at 11:59 p.m. Click here to register.

Once registration closes, fans will be randomly selected to receive a code that grants them access to the onsale on Wednesday, October 25.

Ticketmaster, of course, has been doing more registered fan sales to help true fans get tickets to the hottest shows.

Bad Bunny's 2024 Tour is Massive

Bad Bunny will kick off his 2024 tour on February 21 in Salt Lake City, Utah. The tour includes three nights in both Los Angeles and New York City.

It wraps up with three nights of shows in Miami occurring in late May 2024.