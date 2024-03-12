It may only be April, but it's sure to be one of the hottest nights of the year in South Philly. Bad Bunny is bringing "The Most Wanted" 2024 Tour to Philadelphia for one night only.

Bad Bunny may very well be the hottest artist on the face of the planet and his 2024 Most Wanted Tour hits the Wells Fargo Center in South Philly on Friday, April 19, 2024.

So, of course, there's a lot of demand for this show. From setlist to parking to opening acts, we put together a list of EVERYTHING you need to know ahead of the show:

What Time is Bad Bunny's Concert in Philadelphia?

The doors to the Wells Fargo Center will open at 7:00 p.m. Meanwhile, the "show" itself is listed as an 8:00 p.m. start, according to arena officials at the Wells Fargo Center.

Of course, we all know that most concerts don't start with the headliner hitting the stage as the show starts. Bad Bunny has been taking to the stage between 9:05 and 9:25 for his first song most nights on the tour (so far).

Is There an Opening Act for Bad Bunny's 2024 Concert in Philly at the Wells Fargo Center?

While there isn't an official opening act on the tour, per se, the show does open with a special 10-minute performance by the Philharmonic Orchestra Project.

They're under the direction of conductor Carlitos Lopez, according to a report from Entertainment Tonight (ETonline.com).

What Time Will Bad Bunny Perform at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia?

Bad Bunny's Most Wanted 2024 Tour kicked off in late February, and we've been paying attention to the set times online.

If you're tailgating in the parking lot or hanging out in XFinity Live!, don't cut it too close. It's probably a safe bet to be in your seat by no later than 9:00 p.m.

Of course, all set times are always subject to change as well.

What Is the Setlist for Bad Bunny's 'Most Wanted' 2024 Concert at the Wells Fargo Center in Philly?

We dug into Bad Bunny's setlist to see what we can expect on April 19, 2024.

However, we also know that not everyone likes to have that information spoiled ahead of time. So we posted the expected setlist for Bad Bunny's concert here. You can click here to view it, but be warned! It may contain spoilers.

Are Tickets Still Available for Bad Bunny's Philly Concert? How Can I Get Last Minute Tickets to See Bad Bunny in Philadelphia?

Tickets were only made available to fans who registered in advance via Ticketmaster ahead of the show.

There are NO remaining tickets and it is too late to sign up.

It's safe to assume that SHOULD any last-minute tickets be made available they'd be offered to previously verified fans already on the waiting list.

However, tickets are also available on some resale and third-party websites (as of March 11). It's always in your best interest to verify the validity of any third-party tickets that you purchase online, of course.

Here's what we found for Bad Bunny in Philadelphia:

Keep in mind that for most dates on the tour, it appears as if Bad Bunny's stage is in the middle of the arena floor. Therefore, all seats are being sold around the arena. Some, however, may have obstructed views.

How Much is Parking for Bad Bunny at the Wells Fargo Center in Philly?

General admission parking is on sale now at Ticketmaster.com or it can be purchased when you arrive to the venue.

General parking in advance is $35, and it's expected to cost the same on the day of the show.

Here's a parking map of the area available lots:

You can pay onsite, but you should be aware that the Wells Fargo Center no longer accepts cash payments. They do, however, accept all major credit cards and digital payments (like Apple Pay and Google Pay).

The exact times that the parking lots open for the concert have not been published, but we typically assume they'll open no later than 5 p.m. on the day of a concert.

You can check back for more updates soon.

TRAFFIC ALERT: Bad Bunny Concert Coincides With a Philadelphia Phillies Game

If you are heading to see Bad Bunny at the Wells Fargo Canter in Philly, keep in mind that the Philadelphia Phillies will be playing a game that evening at home against the Chicago White Sox. That game gets underway at 6:40 p.m.

So all stadium parking lots will be relatively full. And traffic in South Philly is likely to be EXTRA busy that Friday evening.

Are Purses Allowed at the Wells Fargo Center for Bad Bunny's Concert in Philadelphia?

Hand clutches, wristlets, and purses are permitted but must NOT exceed 4.5” x 6.5” with or without a handle and are subject to security inspection at the venue.

If you need a locker, they're available for prohibited bags. That is located on the Broad Street side of the arena. Lockers cost between $5 and $15, click here to read more.