If you're in the Robbinsville area today (Thursday, August 11th) make sure to stop by and check out the new BagelFresh Deli & Grill in town.

The Grand Opening is happening at 5pm tonight, with refreshments for the community, according to Bagelfresh Deli & Grill franchise owner, Joe Sellari.

There will be an official ribbon cutting ceremony with Sellari, Robbinsville BagelFresh owner Sikander Ranu and local government leaders.

I can't wait to check it out. My Robbinsville friends tell me they have the BEST bagels. All baking is done on premises to ensure freshness.

Bagelfresh Deli & Grill doesn't serve just bagels though.

You can grab coffee, a breakfast sandwich (pork roll, egg & cheese anyone?), muffins, croissants, rolls and other grilled items for breakfast.

For lunch there are freshly made deli sandwiches with Boars Head deli meat (my favorite) and many more cold and grilled options.

They also have ice cream, cookies, snacks, and specialty drinks like fruit smoothies. You can grab lottery tickets there too and there are gas pumps.

Talk about convenience. This is your one stop shop for starting the day or grabbing lunch.

Sellari told me, "Bagelfresh opened in North Brunswick in 2009 and now we are very excited to open our 2nd location in the Robbinsville/Windsor area and look forward to being a part of the community."

Bagelfresh Deli & Grill is located at 1320 Route 130 South, Robbinsville.

It's open 7 days a week. Monday - Friday it opens at 6am (very convenient for your way to work) and Saturday and Sunday it opens at 7am.

Don't pass by this great new place, give it a try. You'll love it.

