Bank of America Outage: Customers Report Zero Dollar Balances This Afternoon

Bank of America customers are reportedly having issues accessing their bank accounts this afternoon. Some customers are unable to access their account information, and others say their accounts are showing zero dollar balances.

Of course, that be startling, but the issues seem to be pretty widespread.

Reports have been surging all afternoon on the website Downdetector.com, where thousands of reports say the website or app isn’t loading at all.

And if it is loading, it’s showing that their account has a $0 balance.

Bank of America has not issued a statement on the matter so its not clear how widespread the issues are or when Bank of America expects it to be resolved.

One user on X (formerly known as Twitter) noted that their account balances were showing as $0, but their debts were still loading OK around 1:30 p.m. ET Wednesday afternoon.

We'll be watching this closely. This story will be updated if new information becomes available.

