The most popular articles that we write on our website and app seem to be about changes in local TV stations. In fact, the most popular articles over the past two years have been about Jamie Apody. It’s been over two years since the former sports reporter for Philadelphia’s 6 ABC abruptly left our TV screens.

So it was time that we wrote about her again and answered a question we’re seeing on social media TON this week. That question is…

What Does Gabriela Galati’s Departure from 6abc Mean for Jamie Apody?

Earlier this month we told you that Gabriella Galati departed the station at the start of 2026. She was working as a sports reporter at 6abc for a few years. The confirmation of her departure came after viewers noticed she was missing from our TV screens. It was confirmed by CrossingBroad.com.

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On our coverage of that story, we saw a ton of comments telling 6abc that it created an opportunity for the station to bring back beloved reporter Jamie Apody.

“Bring back Jamie Apody. She was great,” one commenter wrote on Facebook.

Others went ever further mentioning other reporters and anchors that have left Philadelphia’s ABC affiliate.

"I Miss Jessica Boyington, Jamie Apody & Jeff Skversky!!! Channel 6 has changed, and NOT for the better,” one wrote.

So is it possible?

So Will Jamie Apody Return to 6abc?

Yes, this could technically mean that there’s an opening at the sports department at 6abc. But it doesn’t appear as if the station is rushing to hire anyone new.

We reached out to the station to ask if they’d be replacing Gabriella, and as we expected, we haven’t heard back.

Jamie, meanwhile, seems to be enjoying her life working occasionally at Philadelphia’s FOX 29. That’s where she makes weekly appearances on ‘The Phantastic Sports Show.’