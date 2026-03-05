It is safe to say that in Philadelphia, we love our TV news anchors and reporters. In fact, the most trafficked articles on our website in the past five years have often been about changes at the city’s TV stations (especially coverage about former Action News sports anchor Jamie Apody). Philadelphians have a particularly special affinity for Channel 6. So, we had to cover this story.

What Happened to 6abc’s Sports Anchor Gabriella Galati?

It seems as if 6abc’s sports anchor, Gabriella Galati, has left the network. She hasn’t been seen on TV, and it now sounds like we can confirm she has left the station.

Having said that, we aren’t exactly sure what happened behind the scenes. In fact, we reached out to a corporate spokesperson for 6abc, but haven’t heard back. Though, that is common for this sort of thing. Networks don’t typically comment on personnel matters such as this.

Yes, Gabriella Galati Has Left 6abc

However, some solid sleuthing and great reporting from Kevin Kinkead at CrossingBroad.com seems to have confirmed the news. Kinkead called the Action News Desk where the news was confirmed by an employee.

UP NEXT: WHAT ABOUT THESE TV REPORTERS?

Galati’s run at channel 6 was relatively short. She joined Action News in 2023. Before that she previously was an in-house host for the Philadelphia Eagles.

Galati has not spoken out publicly about the news. But as we often write that is also common for this sort of thing. In the media industry employment agreements and severance packages don’t usually allow the talent to speak out about their departure. Of course, we’re purely speculating at this point.

What’s Next for 6abc?

As for any potential news of replacements or more on-air changes at Action News, we also aren’t totally sure.

Will the network make even tweaks to its anchor schedule? It’s at least possible.