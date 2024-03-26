Bucks County, PA Pizza Restaurant Named Best Pizza in All of PA

If you're anything like me, you take your choice of pizza very seriously.

There's so much that goes into a good pizza in my opinion. I like a very thin crust and it has to be crispy (I like everything in my life crispy), almost like a cracker. There needs to be a hint of sweet in the sauce and the cheese a little well done.

PhillyBite Magazine set out to find the best pizza in Pennsylvania. Not a bad job, huh?

They came up with a list of five, that are all great for different reasons.

Bucks County Restaurant Named Best Pizza in PA

Lucky for us, a Bucks County pizza place is among the top five.

Select Pizza & Grill in Warrington landed at #5. It's a local chain with locations throughout New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Maryland, and Delaware.

There's a big menu that's always changing giving its regulars something new and exciting daily.

The pizza comes straight out of a brick oven. I love pizza a little charred. There are specialty pizzas too like the Stuffed Steak, Roasted Veggie, Double Heat, White Vegetarian, BBQ Chicken, Buffalo Chicken, Meat Lovers, and a few more.

Select Pizza & Grill on Easton Road in Warrington is more than an old-school pizza shop. It's a full restaurant with more than just pizza.

Select Pizza & Grill is more than just a pizza place

It has a cool vibe with a full bar. Along with the brick oven pizza it also has wings, soups, salads, pasta, steaks, burgers, wraps, sandwiches, seafood, and more. Here is the complete menu.

It looks like a great place to hang with family and friends or even bring a date.

To check out the rest of the Top 5 Best Pizza Shops and Restaurants in Pennsylvania, click here.

My college roommate lives in Pottsville, where one of the other pizza places on the list is.

All this talk about pizza has me hungry.