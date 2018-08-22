Barnum’s Animal Crackers Have Removed The Cage From It’s Art

One of Nabisco's most famous snacks has just made a change to their packaging.

They redesigned the Barnum's Animal Crackers art so that it no longer depicts caged circus animals after receiving years of backlash from PETA. Now the packaging is painted with wild animals that run free.

It's been a little over two years since PETA has reached out for a change. They wrote, “Given the egregious cruelty inherent in circuses that use animals and the public’s swelling opposition to the exploitation of animals used for entertainment, we urge Nabisco to update its packaging in order to show animals who are free to roam in their natural habitats.”

The boxes are now on shelves at your local stores!