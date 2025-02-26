It’s the biggest change that WABC (New York’s ABC 7) has made in over 40 years.

In fact, have you tuned in and noticed how drastically different their broadcast have looked this week?

The big changes all went down on Saturday, and viewers are still adjusting to what has changed on the air. What happened? Well…

ABC 7 Says Goodbye to Home They've Had Since 1979

ABC 7 had been broadcasting its daily shows from 7 Lincoln Square on the Upper West Side of Manhattan since June 1979.

So that means every newscast you watched originated from that facility, and that’s a LOT of TV. In fact, I think they offer about 48 hours of live TV a week as a gauge, by the way

Of course, things look different than they did in 1979 as they’ve made some changes, but nothing as big as their move to their new home in Hudson Yards.

It's where ABC 7 and Eyewitness News were with us for all of the biggest events of the past four decades (including September 11th, Hurricane Sandy, the Papal Visit and more).

Well, on Saturday (February 22) the station said goodbye with the final broadcast being the Saturday morning show.

Weeknight meteorologist Lee Goldberg and weeknight anchor Sade Baderinwa joined the show to reflect on the news. Here's their final moments on-air:

ABC 7 Moves to Brand New Studios in Hudson Square Manhattan

By that same evening, they were broadcasting shows from their new home at 7 Hudson Square. The move had been years in the making. In fact, all Disney and ABC operations will be moving there — including Good Morning America and Live! With Kelly and Mark.

How does it look?

Well, here's a look at what ABC 7’s set up in the new space looks like. This is the first moment they signed on the air:

“This is the same Eyewitness News. The same great journalism and storytelling, we’re just in this beautiful new space,” anchor Tanya Rivero said on Saturday during the first show.

How did it happen? Well, here’s a timelapse of the building of the new space:

Viewers so far seem to be loving the station’s new digs. We're excited to see the new features!