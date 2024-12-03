He is the most famous face in New York City TV news and his one-of-a-kind reign as the city’s tenured (and beloved) news anchor’s will come to an end soon.

In fact, we just got some new details about the final broadcast that is being planned for a legend in TV news… NBC New York’s Chuck Scarborough.

First, let’s get you the backstory, then keep scrolling as we outline what you can expect to see during his final show AND how you can watch that broadcast.

Legendary New Anchor Chuck Scarborough Announces Retirement

NBC New York’s leading newscast, Chuck Scarborough, announced his retirement ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday.

The anchor, who has worked at the station for more than 50 years, announced that he will retire in about three weeks.

The news of Chuck's upcoming retirement was shared at the conclusion of the station’s 6 p.m. broadcast on November 22.

“The time has come to pass the torch. My last newscast will be on December 12th, and I’ll have more to say to you — and my extraordinary colleagues at NBC 4 then — but now I’ll offer a simple heartfelt thank you for allowing me into your living rooms,” he said at the time.

When Is Chuck Scarborough’s Final Broadcast at NBC 4?

Chuck is currently the anchor of the station's 6 pm broadcast.

So that means that Chuck Scarborough’s final broadcast will air live on NBC New York (WNBC-TV) on Thursday, December 12th at 6 pm.

Sometimes anchors re-appear at the station after retirement, but it was not clear if Chuck has plans to work on special projects.

How Can I Watch Chuck Scarborough’s Last Newscast?

If you want to watch the final show that Chuck will anchor, you can view it on TV or online.

Here's how:

If you have cable (or an antenna in much of our area), you can view the show live on December 12th at 6 p.m. by tuning to channel 4.

Don't have cable? Good news!

NBC New York offers a live stream to viewers on its website as well. You can view that by clicking here or visiting them online — nbcnewyork.com/watch.

What’s Planned for Chuck Scarborough’s Final Broadcast?

After a career that has spanned more than five decades, it’s likely that the station has a lot planned for the broadcast — including clips of the anchor’s career and appearances from special guests.

After all, Chuck covered all major events in the city during most of our lifetime from the terrorist attacks of September 11, 2001 (watch that here) to the COVID-19 pandemic and even the water landing for US Airways Flight 1549, and even the death of John Legend (watch that here).

Of course, many former faces of the station could pay tribute to Chuck, including his beloved former on-air partner, Sue Simmons, and more.

In fact, earlier this year NBC had an epic celebration on-air as Scarborough celebrated an unprecedented 50th year at the station with appearances on the TODAY show and The Kelly Clarkson Show.

We’ll be watching to see all that’s planned next week on the show.