So, I've been thinking a lot about this because my anxiety about getting to the store to try them on has been ramping up over the last few weeks. Why? Because bathing suits are already OUT ON THE FLOOR at Target!

We need to address an important issue here, Jersey....

Someone please tell me why stores in our area INSIST on putting out the new season's bathing suits IN FEBRUARY?? That's something I will never understand. I don't think I'm alone in complaining about this, either. Let's unpack this one:

Get our free mobile app

1) I don't know about you, but I'm nowhere near beach body ready until late April, and that's being generous. Bathing suits are already out NOW and I don't even feel comfortable heading into the dressing room. Thanks, clothing stores, for ripping me of all my body confidence, hah!

2) It's super cold out there! What woman wants to strip down to next-to-nothing when it's barely above 44 degrees on an average day this time of year? Not me.

3) I, personally, am not a huge fan of bathing suit shopping if I don't have some sort of tan. Getting random spray tan in the middle of winter just so I don't look like Casper in the mirror while trying them on isn't exactly something I want to spend my money on.

Now, are these first world problems? Well, duh. However, I would greatly appreciate that whoever initiated the whole "bathing suits on the sales floor by February" thing to please reconsider the time of year you deem to be an appropriate launch of bathing suit season. This whole shopping for a bathing suit before Easter shenanigans has never cut it, nor will it ever UNLESS we're going on vacation.

At this point, the problem is if we wait until the few weeks before Memorial Day, what's left are pretty slim pickin's. It's not even May yet and the options are already starting to dwindle. Can we compromise and maybe have bathing suits released the weekend before Easter? At least it'll be spring by then.

Signed,

Someone who will NEVER put on a bikini in a store when it's 40ish degrees out (aka in FEBRUARY).

If you ARE in need of a winter vacation, however, check this out:

Luxury Vacations That Cost $10,000 Or Less I love to travel, and if I won $10,000 from our Cash Cow Contest I would want to spend it on a luxury vacation. Here are a few of the places I'd like to visit.

Relax And Reconnect With Nature At This Amazing Farm Stay in Mays Landing, NJ JustBe Farm is the passion project of both Kate and Ray, two South Jersey locals who wanted a place where they could reconnect busy children, teens, and adults with nature.