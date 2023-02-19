“Look for the Bull!” New Jersey’s Best Seafood Restaurant is Hidden Way Off The Beaten Path

Sometimes you'll find the best things where you least expect it. And when it comes to seafood, the search for the BEST is well worth it.

So where can you find the best seafood restaurant in New Jersey? Whatever you're expecting this place to look like, throw that vision out to sea.

Welcome to Bayshore Crab House, the best seafood restaurant in New Jersey, according to OnlyInYourState. It's located at 100 Back Rd, Newport NJ, on the banks of the lazy Nantuxent Creek.

This may be the most unassuming, modest restaurant you've ever seen. It's literally located in a barnhouse labeled "Restaurant". Their website tells you to "Look for the Bull!", a bull which is prominently shown on the exterior face of the barnhouse.

So what did OnlyInState have to say about this place, and why have they deemed it the best seafood spot in New Jersey?

"Clams, shrimp, scallops, mussels, flounder, and more – there’s sure to be something to please any seafood lover. And of course, you’ve got to try the Delaware Bay oysters! But no matter what you choose, you really can’t go wrong - everything here is fresh and delicious, South Jersey seafood at its finest."

The restaurant may be in a rural area surrounded by fields, but once you step inside, you'll feel like you're out at sea.

Main courses include Deviled Crab Cake, Stuffed Shrimp with Crab, Fried Delaware Bay Oysters, Mussels with Linguine, and Imperial Crab. Check out their full menu HERE.

*NOTE* Bayshore Crab House is only open seasonally from May through October.

Have you ever been to Bayshore Crab House? Let us know what you think in the comments below!

