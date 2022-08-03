Become A Cake Pop Master At This Unique New Jersey Bake Shop

Are you from New Jersey and looking to take your baking skills to the next level? This shop that’s in the heart of Branchville, NJ has the perfect place to go if you want to be the next “cake pop boss”.

I was scrolling on TikTok and this video about a place called Cake Pop Bar came up and this is so something I have to try out!

They offer cake pop-making classes and you can bring all of your friends to learn the craft of making cake pops.

They have a full list of events they have coming up and it looks like each class is themed, which is extremely cool!

The next class available is on August 6 and the theme is unicorns and dinosaurs, which is so fun!

They also offer different classes that go by age which anyone from 4 and up can enjoy. Personally, I’m looking to go to the Sip & Pop class which looks like such a good time. I’ve tried to make these on my own before and let me tell you, it’s not easy.

It’s for sure a skill that needs to be taught and this place seems to truly be the first of its kind in our area! Normally, the Cake Pop Bar is a cake pop-focused bakery that has every sort of flavor you could imagine.

Their menu has so many listed like Maple Bacon, Espresso Chocolate, Mint Crush, s’mores, and more!

You can pop into the store ad buy these for any occasion along with other baked desserts that they have on their menu like cupcakes, cakesicles, marshmallow pops, cocoa bombs and more.

The Cake Pop Bar is located at 15 Main St, Branchville, NJ.

This place seems really unique and unlike any other bakery, I’ve seen in New Jersey!

