Parx Casino has officially announced that their new beer garden is now open. You can see a preview of what it looks like below (ignore the "coming soon" caption).

Parx has been expanding recently and not too long ago they added new restaurants and opened their own entertainment venue, the Xcite Center. New to the list of exciting additions, the Beer Garden is being described as "a classic beer garden with an upscale modern twist" according to their recent Instagram post (picture above).

I saw on their Facebook page that the beer garden will be open all year round because they have built custom retractable patio walls and roof. So anyone can enjoy their selection of specialty cocktails, wine, and of course, at any time of the year.

When it comes to beer, their list will be impressive because they will have 24 rotating craft beers ready to be served. The beer garden will also be serving food as well. They have a menu with appetizers, sandwiches, burgers, pizza, and salads.

Along with food and drinks, Parx is making sure there's entertainment too. They added two giant LED TVs to show sports games and other live events. They'll also have interactive games and a fire pit too.

To check out their menu and see what beers they currently are serving go here.