A well-known deli in South Jersey has expanded by opening a second location just over the river in Lower Bucks County, according to the Patch.

Dad's Deli, Catering & Soups serves breakfast all day

Dad's Deli, Catering & Soups is open for breakfast, lunch, and also caters. You can enjoy my favorite meal of the day, breakfast, all day at Dad's. As the Facebook post below says, "That's always a good idea."

READ MORE: New restaurant taking spot of Rocco's at The Brick in Newtown

Get our free mobile app

Dad's menu has a lot to choose from. There are several breakfast sandwiches, which you can have on your choice of bread, Kaiser roll, bagel, or my favorite, a flaky croissant. Enjoy a breakfast burrito, breakfast platters like omelets, hash browns, and toast. Also, pancakes and French toast. You can grab a bagel, too.

READ MORE: Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce donated to this PA charity before wedding

For lunch, there are burgers, hot dogs, hoagies, cheesesteaks, chicken sandwiches, salads, soups, and more. Am I making you hungry? Check out the entire menu by clicking here.

Each Dad's Deli, Catering & Soups locations has its own owner

Each location has its own owners. "The location may look familiar, but we are completely new owners at this location," the new Bensalem deli owners told the Patch.

The new, second location is in Bensalem

The original Dad's Deli, Catering & Soups location is on North Maple Avenue in Marlton, NJ. It's behind the Rita's. It's been open since 2006. The current owner took over in 2022, and have kept it going strong. Its new, second location is now open in Park Plaza, 5611 Bensalem Boulevard, in Bensalem Township, Bucks County.