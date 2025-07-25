The Broadway Series continue in Philadelphia with the incredible Beetlejuice returning to the Academy of Music July 29 through August 3, 2025.

Enter to win a pair of tickets to see the show Tuesday night (July 29) below:

Based on Tim Burton’s dearly beloved film, this hilarious musical tells the story of Lydia Deetz, a strange and unusual teenager whose whole life changes when she meets a recently deceased couple and a demon with a thing for stripes.

He earned his stripes on Broadway… now the ghost-with-the-most is returning to Philly by popular demand.

Tickets are on sale right now with Ensemble Arts Philly. You can click here to learn more and purchase your tickets today.



