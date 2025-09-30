It's won a TONY Award and it has wowed audiences across the globe (in England and New York). Now it's making its Philadelphia debut.

The hit musical SIX will open tonight at the Academy of Music in Center City Philadelphia as part of the Ensemble Arts Philadelphia annual Broadway programing.

SIX Is Absolutely A Critically-Acclaimed Show

SIX introduces us to the story of the wives of Henry VII. Each of the wives has a moment to tell their own story. The setting? A pop concert that blends modern day music with historical facts. Each of the wives of Henry VII has a chance to tell her side of the story.

You don't have to be a history buff to get wrapped up in the story. From Catherine of Aragon who tells how Henry wished to annul their marriage and place her in a nunnery so he could pursue Anne Boleyn. The plot twists and turns through each of the wives (including beheadings and death).

You don't need to be a history buff to get wrapped up in this evening of pop fun. The music is upbeat and the plot is easy to follow. On stage their outfits match the fun vibes and the bright lighting will take your breath away.

No, it's not a traditional musical with elaborate sets. Instead, it's visually stunning and focused on the incredible vocals of this one-of-a-kind cast.

SIX Is Playing at the Academy of Music This Week

SIX opened tonight at the Academy of Music and the show will run through Sunday afternoon (October 5).

Tickets remain for some of the shows. Prices range from $50 to $168. You can check out the details and purchase your tickets today on the Academy of Music's website.