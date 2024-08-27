It's VERY rare that Broadway theaters go dark for an evening when they're typically scheduled to have shows. Like: it's VERY rare.

But we're learning that nearly all of Broadway will go dark for an entire night in the near future this fall.

(By the way, if you're wondering what that phrase means... it simply means there won't be any performances that evening).

Why is that? Well, keep scrolling to find out.

But first, let's look at how rare this moment truly will be.

It typically takes a natural disaster or massive life event for Broadway theaters to shut their doors on a day when they'd typically be performing (which for most shows is Tuesday through Sunday).

To give a gauge, in semi-recent memory those events have included COVID-19 and the 2019 city blackout. Heck, there was a massive blizzard in 2016 and Broadway barely went dark for one day.

After all, Broadway's slogan is "The show must go on."

Why Will Broadway Theaters Go Dark on November 5, 2024?

Nearly every Broadway production has announced plans to go dark on Tuesday, November 5, 2024 because of the 2024 Presidential Election. Theater organizers say they've done it so theatergoers (and those who work on Broadway) are able to vote on Election Day.

The list of shows that will be going dark that day is quite massive.

It includes some of Broadway's biggest and most popular shows like Hamilton, Wicked, Aladdin, The Book of Mormon, & Juliet, The Lion King, MJ, Six, and many more.

Broadway Theaters To Remain Closed Until 2021 Getty Images loading...

The good news? Most of those show will, however, perform on Mondays. That's a night when Broadway is typically dark.

You can view a more detailed list in Playbill.com's coverage here.

Which Broadway Shows Will Perform on Tuesday, November 5, 2024?

If you're trying to escape the stress of watching another election night on TV, there are a FEW Shows that are still scheduled to perform on Tuesday, November 5. Those shows include: Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, The Outsiders, as well as The Roommate.

Additionally, and perhaps most appropriately, Suffs will also be open on Tuesday, November 5 for audience goers.

That show (fittingly) is about the women's suffrage moment and the moments leading up to the ratification of the 19th amendment in the United States. So maybe this is a good way to spend Election Day (no matter who you're voting for).

By the way, you can view a more detailed list in Playbill.com's coverage here.